Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.70, close to its 52-week high of $98.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Watts Water Technologies, Mueller Water Products, and Carlisle Companies.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.00, representing a -4.9% downside. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.32 and a one-year low of $75.57. Currently, Lincoln Electric Holdings has an average volume of 263.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.