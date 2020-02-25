Lincoln Edu (LINC) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Lincoln Edu (LINC) received a Buy rating and a $3.50 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lincoln Edu.

The company has a one-year high of $3.26 and a one-year low of $1.51. Currently, Lincoln Edu has an average volume of 20.04K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LINC in relation to earlier this year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.