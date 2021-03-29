Lincoln Edu (LINC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Colliers Securities gave Lincoln Edu (NASDAQ: LINC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

The company has a one-year high of $8.99 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, Lincoln Edu has an average volume of 178.1K.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.