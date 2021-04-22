Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The the analyst consensus on Limestone Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Limestone Bancorp’s market cap is currently $118.5M and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.