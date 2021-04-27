Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 93.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limestone Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.00 and a one-year low of $9.82. Currently, Limestone Bancorp has an average volume of 10.86K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.