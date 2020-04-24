Limelight Networks (LLNW) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks (LLNW), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 74.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Boingo Wireless, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $7.50 average price target, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.00 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Limelight Networks has an average volume of 1.76M.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.