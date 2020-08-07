Limelight Networks (LLNW) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks (LLNW) on July 30 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.08, representing a 34.7% upside. In a report issued on July 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.19 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Limelight Networks has an average volume of 2.95M.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.