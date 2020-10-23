Limelight Networks (LLNW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Oppenheimer gave Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $7.75 average price target, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.19 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Limelight Networks has an average volume of 3.46M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.