Limelight Networks (LLNW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Carrie Williams- July 24, 2020, 7:41 AM EDT

After Northland Securities and Raymond James gave Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Brightcove, and TrueCar.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.08, which is a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Limelight Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.55 million and GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.19 million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

