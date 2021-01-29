Limelight Networks (LLNW) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley Financial

Christine Brown- January 29, 2021, 2:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial maintained a Hold rating on Limelight Networks (LLNW), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and CuriosityStream.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $8.19 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Limelight Networks has an average volume of 4.66M.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

