Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) on November 6 and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.6% and a 71.8% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wireless Telecom Group, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $3.75 average price target.

Based on Lightpath Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.51 million and net profit of $97.07K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LPTH in relation to earlier this year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.