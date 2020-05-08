Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.47, close to its 52-week high of $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, DHI Group, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $3.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Lightpath Technologies has an average volume of 517.3K.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.