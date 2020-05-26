LifeScience Capital Thinks Sierra Oncology’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 22, Sam Slutsky from LifeScience Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.50, close to its 52-week low of $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 40.0% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, BELLUS Health, and Allakos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, a 213.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.00 and a one-year low of $8.55. Currently, Sierra Oncology has an average volume of 24.25K.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.