LifeSci Capital Thinks Odonate Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.20, close to its 52-week low of $14.78.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Odonate Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $14.78. Currently, Odonate Therapeutics has an average volume of 242.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ODT in relation to earlier this year.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.