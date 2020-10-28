LifeSci Capital Thinks Odonate Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD reiterated a Buy rating on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.14, close to its 52-week low of $12.56.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Odonate Therapeutics with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Odonate Therapeutics has an average volume of 451.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ODT in relation to earlier this year.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.