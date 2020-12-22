LifeSci Capital Thinks BELLUS Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on December 14, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.