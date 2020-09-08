LifeSci Capital Thinks BELLUS Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.36, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 37.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.11.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $8.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $5.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLU in relation to earlier this year.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.