LifeSci Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.18.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oyster Point Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.50.

The company has a one-year high of $41.37 and a one-year low of $13.26. Currently, Oyster Point Pharma has an average volume of 67.83K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OYST in relation to earlier this year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Its product candidate, OC-01, is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company was founded by Michael and is Ackermann in June 30, 2015 headquartered in Princeton, NJ.