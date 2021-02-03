LifeSci Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report issued on January 24, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 165.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3,000 and GAAP net loss of $5.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $6.52 million.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.