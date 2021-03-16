LifeSci Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) on March 9 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07.

Sherman has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.80, representing a 103.1% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 592.9K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.