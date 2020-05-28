LifeSci Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for La Jolla Pharma (LJPC)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on La Jolla Pharma (LJPC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Sierra Oncology, and BELLUS Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for La Jolla Pharma.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on La Jolla Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.59 million and GAAP net loss of $8.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products includes LJPC-501, LJPC-401 and LJPC-0118. LJPC-501 is the proprietary formulation for angiotensin II. The LJPC-401 is the formulation of hepcidin, which is an endogenous peptide hormone and LJPC-0118 is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.