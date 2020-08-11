LifeSci Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

In a report released today, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Oyster Point Pharma, and Menlo Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adverum Biotechnologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.67, representing a 53.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $4.96. Currently, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADVM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.