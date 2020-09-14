LifeSci Capital Remains a Hold on InflaRx (IFRX)

Carrie Williams- September 14, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx (IFRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

InflaRx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.38.

Based on InflaRx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.27 million.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

