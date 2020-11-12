LifeSci Capital Remains a Buy on Inhibrx (INBX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on Inhibrx (INBX) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.73.

PhD has an average return of 8.9% when recommending Inhibrx.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #4545 out of 7079 analysts.

Inhibrx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Inhibrx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. It combines an understanding of target biology with protein engineering, proprietary discovery technologies, and an integrative approach to research and development to design differentiated therapeutic candidates.