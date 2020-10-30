LifeSci Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on InflaRx (IFRX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx (IFRX) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

InflaRx has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.88.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 389.2K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

