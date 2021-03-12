LifeSci Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

In a report issued on March 2, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oyster Point Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Based on Oyster Point Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OYST in relation to earlier this year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Its product candidate, OC-01, is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company was founded by Michael and is Ackermann in June 30, 2015 headquartered in Princeton, NJ.