LifeSci Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, representing a 143.6% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 283.2K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.