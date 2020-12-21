LifeSci Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Celldex (CLDX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Celldex (CLDX) on December 8 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $26.33 average price target, a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Celldex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $668K and GAAP net loss of $14.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $546K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard M. Wright, the Sr. VP & CCO of CLDX sold 20,832 shares for a total of $387,475.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.