LifeSci Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Immunovant (IMVT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.96 and a one-year low of $8.34. Currently, Immunovant has an average volume of 416.5K.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.