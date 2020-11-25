LifeSci Capital Believes Celldex (CLDX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Celldex (CLDX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.25, close to its 52-week high of $22.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $26.33 average price target.

Celldex’s market cap is currently $880.4M and has a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.