LifeSci Capital Assigns a Buy Rating on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report issued on January 21, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital assigned a Buy rating to VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

VYNE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, which is a 161.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

VYNE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $386.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.71.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.