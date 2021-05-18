LifeMD (LFMD) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on May 13, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on LifeMD (LFMD), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, SOC Telemed, and Accolade.

LifeMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

Based on LifeMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.89 million and GAAP net loss of $32.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $711.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LFMD in relation to earlier this year.

