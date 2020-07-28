Liberum Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)

In a report issued on July 15, Liberum Capital from Liberum Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Big Yellow Group is a Hold with an average price target of $190.84.

The company has a one-year high of $15.81 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Big Yellow Group has an average volume of 303.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.