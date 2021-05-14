Liberum Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

In a report released yesterday, Liberum Capital from Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), with a price target of p400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99, equals to its 52-week low of $2.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $5.20 average price target, representing a 73.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p400.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDNHF in relation to earlier this year.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.