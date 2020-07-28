Liberum Capital Reiterates Their Sell Rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF)

Liberum Capital analyst Liberum Capital reiterated a Sell rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF) on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08.

Royal Mail has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.76, a 1719.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a p95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Royal Mail has an average volume of 1,284.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROYMF in relation to earlier this year.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The GLS segment operates a ground-based, parcel delivery network that covers Europe, Western US, and Canada. The company was founded on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.