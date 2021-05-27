Liberum Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Sensyne Health (SSYNF)

In a report issued on May 24, Liberum Capital from Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sensyne Health (SSYNF), with a price target of p310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.40.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensyne Health with a $4.06 average price target.

Sensyne Health’s market cap is currently $230.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.36.

Sensyne Health PLC develops clinically validated software applications powered by artificial intelligence including prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems for clinical care. Its products connect patients, clinicians and researchers, generating large databases of phenotypic data, enabling discovery research and improving patient outcomes. The company has developed three clinically validated products (SEND, GDm-Health and EDGE) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one product.