Liberum Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on Gemfields Group (PLLHF)

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) received a Buy rating and a p16.00 price target from Liberum Capital analyst Liberum Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gemfields Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.15 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, Gemfields Group has an average volume of 1,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gemfields Group Ltd is engaged in the mining and marketing of coloured gemstones. The company has mining operations in Zambia for emeralds and amethysts, in Mozambique for ruby and pink sapphire. Its segments include Zambia; Mozambique; PGMs; Steel Making Materials; Corporate; Faberge; and Other.