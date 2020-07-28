Liberum Capital Believes Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) Still Has Room to Grow

Liberum Capital analyst Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.33, close to its 52-week high of $31.49.

Fevertree Drinks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $224.68, which is a 719.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a p25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.49 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, Fevertree Drinks has an average volume of 904.

Fevertree Drinks Plc manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. It sells carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as supermarkets and off-licenses for retail purchase. The company was founded by Charles Timothy Rolls and Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow in 2004 and is headquartered in London, The United Kingdom.