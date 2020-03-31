Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Sirius XM Group with a $40.00 average price target, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Liberty Sirius XM Group’s market cap is currently $9.64B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.58.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.