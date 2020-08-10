Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Sirius XM Group with a $52.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.36 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, Liberty Sirius XM Group has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LSXMK in relation to earlier this year.

