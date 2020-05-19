Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Charter Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Sirius XM Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50.

Based on Liberty Sirius XM Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $214 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.74 billion and had a net profit of $61 million.

