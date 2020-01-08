Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report issued on January 6, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.06, close to its 52-week high of $48.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Liberty Sirius XM Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $35.43. Currently, Liberty Sirius XM Group has an average volume of 600.6K.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the SIRIUS XM and Formula 1 segments. The SIRIUS XM segment provides subscription based satellite radio service.