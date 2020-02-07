Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80, close to its 52-week low of $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.0% and a 35.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.70 and a one-year low of $7.73. Currently, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average volume of 742.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LBRT in relation to earlier this year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

