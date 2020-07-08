Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 6, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.9% and a 31.2% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.32, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Liberty Oilfield Services’ market cap is currently $614.4M and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.