Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.14, close to its 52-week high of $48.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Live Nation Entertainment, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50.

Based on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $485 million and net profit of $42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $523 million and had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.