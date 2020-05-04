Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.0% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Broadband is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00.

The company has a one-year high of $140.00 and a one-year low of $86.20. Currently, Liberty Broadband has an average volume of 767.4K.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.