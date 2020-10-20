Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.77, close to its 52-week high of $152.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Broadband is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.33.

The company has a one-year high of $152.42 and a one-year low of $86.20. Currently, Liberty Broadband has an average volume of 714.8K.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.