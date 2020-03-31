Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Broadband has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $135.00 price target.

Liberty Broadband’s market cap is currently $20.74B and has a P/E ratio of 174.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.