LHC Group (LHCG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group (LHCG) yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LHC Group with a $166.50 average price target.

Based on LHC Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $531 million and net profit of $21.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $510 million and had a net profit of $20.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LHCG in relation to earlier this year.

LHC Group, Inc. provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health segment offers a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, private duty nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medically-oriented social services and hospice care. The Hospice Services segment offer a wide range of services, including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, and counseling. The Home & Community-Based Services segment are performed by paraprofessional personnel, and include assistance to the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled patients with activities of daily living. The Facility Based Services segment includes long-term acute care hospitals treats patients with severe medical conditions who require a high-level of care and frequent monitoring by physicians and other clinical personnel by operating an institutional pharmacy, which focuses on providing a full array of services to long term acute care hospitals. The Healthcare Innovations segment reports on developmental activities outside its other business segments, which provides primary medical care for patients with chronic and acute illnesses who have difficulty traveling to a doctor’s office. LHC Group was founded by Keith G. Myers in September 1994 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.