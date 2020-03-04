LHC Group (LHCG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group (LHCG) on March 1 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LHC Group with a $166.50 average price target, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

LHC Group’s market cap is currently $3.95B and has a P/E ratio of 40.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LHCG in relation to earlier this year.

LHC Group, Inc. provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.